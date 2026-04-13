This new Android app could be a lifesaver for sleepy commuters

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR Sleep&Arrive is a new app for public transit commuters that tries to wake you based on your location rather than a fixed time.

The app can alert you as your stop gets close via an alarm on your phone and headphones, or through vibration patterns on your Wear OS watch.

It also supports transfers, estimates your location when the GPS signal is lost, and can warn you if you’re heading away from your destination.

It’s a nightmare scenario — you drift off on a bus or train after a long day, only to be jolted awake in a panic as you approach the end of the line, further from your destination than you started. A regular alarm doesn’t always cut it either, since your commute can take a different amount of time every day depending on delays. That’s exactly the problem a new Wear OS app called Sleep&Arrive is trying to tackle.

The app was announced by its developer (u/MFRKNDGN) in a post on the r/WearOS subreddit this week. Instead of waking you up at a fixed time, Sleep&Arrive is designed to track your journey and use that location data to alert you as you approach your stop, so you can risk that bus or train nap without quite so much fear.

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According to the post, the app has several related features. The developer says Sleep&Arrive can track journeys with transfers, warn you if you’re heading away from your destination, and estimate your location even when GPS drops out, such as in tunnels. When it’s time to wake you up, the alarm can come through your phone, or your headphones if you don’t want to disturb other commuters. When integrated with your Wear OS watch, the primary alert can be vibrations on your wrist, with the alarm only kicking in if that fails to wake you.

The core version of the app is free to use. Its creator says the free tier includes GPS tracking, basic alarms, and smartwatch sync, while a Pro tier unlocks extras such as more transfers, offline maps, a harder-to-dismiss alarm mode, and even a weather readout. Pro is priced at around $4 per month or about $9 for a lifetime unlock.

Handy as the app sounds, the developer understandably doesn’t want to be blamed if you miss your stop anyway. The post includes a firm disclaimer that Sleep&Arrive is an assistive tool rather than a guaranteed fail-safe, noting that GPS can drop out underground and that aggressive battery management on some phones can still kill background apps in some scenarios.

Whether Sleep&Arrive proves dependable enough for real-world commuters remains to be seen, but it seems like a beautifully simple solution to a problem many commuters will relate to.

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