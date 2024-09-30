This potentially lifesaving Apple Watch feature just got approved in Canada

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

TL;DR Canada has approved the sleep apnea detection feature offered by watchOS 11 on the Apple Watch Series 9, Series 10, and Ultra 2.

According to Apple, the feature is already available in over 150 countries and regions, including the US and the UK.

The feature relies on the accelerometer to monitor wrist movements during sleep and detect respiratory patterns associated with the medical condition.

During its iPhone 16 launch event, Apple announced that watchOS 11 will bring sleep apnea detection to its latest watch models. The feature is compatible with the Apple Watch Series 10, Series 9, and Ultra 2 in over 150 countries and regions, including the US and the UK — but not Canada. Fortunately for Canadian residents, Health Canada has just approved the tool, and it could launch there shortly.

According to an updated Health Canada document (via MacRumors), the Apple Watch is now authorized to detect sleep apnea in Canada. While the Cupertino firm hasn’t specified when it’ll roll out the feature in the country, it’s safe to assume it’ll be within a few weeks. Once enabled, those with a compatible Apple Watch will receive a push notification if the algorithm detects signs of sleep apnea.

For those unfamiliar, the feature utilizes the Apple Watch’s accelerometer to monitor wrist movements during sleep. The Apple S9 or S10 chip then analyzes the collected data to detect respiratory patterns associated with the medical condition. If detected, the OS will alert the affected user, advising them to consult a doctor.

It’s worth noting that the Apple Watch isn’t primarily a medical device, and you shouldn’t rely solely on it for potential diagnosis. So, even if the smartwatch doesn’t alert you, we advise you to get regular checkups and inform your doctor when experiencing unusual symptoms.

