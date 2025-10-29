Having problems connecting online? You're not alone, with widespread outages reported

TL;DR Multiple major internet companies appear to be experiencing connectivity issues right now.

Microsoft confirms problems with 365 and Azure.

While Google and Amazon aren’t publicly reporting any issues yet, users also note problems with their services.

It is not a good month for companies behind some of the biggest cloud networks around. Just a week ago, Amazon suffered a massive outage that took down services across the internet, impacting thousands upon thousands of sites and apps that relied on its resources. And today, we’re seeing another spike of widespread outages.

Over on Downdetector, we find reports of outages for Microsoft, Amazon, Google, and dozens more. Some seem to have peaked just about an hour ago, while others are continuing to rise.

Checking in with those companies individually, Microsoft’s status page was initially refusing to load at all for us, and now confirms Microsoft 365 and Azure issues. Amazon and Google, meanwhile, are not sharing any problems. That has us wondering if this might be a backbone connectivity issue.

For the moment, there’s not much you can do but try a different connection — maybe swap your Wi-Fi for tethering off your phone’s cellular signal. What’s more likely is that you’ll just have to wait for whatever’s causing this service interruption to be resovled.

We’ll keep an eye on outage reports and update this post with any news expanding on the nature of today’s problem, or showing it on the way to being resolved.

Developing…

