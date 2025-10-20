A ton of services are down or facing issues right now (Update: Fixes applied)

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

TL;DR Users on a variety of websites and services are reporting outages and connectivity issues today.

Affected services include Snapchat, Grammarly, Prime Video, Signal, Asana, and Slack.

AWS has confirmed an issue and that it’s applied fixes for the problem.

Update: October 20, 2025 (5:30 AM ET): Amazon has updated its AWS dashboard to confirm that it has applied fixes for the issue. The firm said it applied “initial mitigations” and noticed early signs of a recovery.

“We are seeing significant signs of recovery. Most requests should now be succeeding. We continue to work through a backlog of queued requests. We will continue to provide additional information,” the company added in a subsequent update.

Original article: October 20, 2025 (4:37 AM ET): Amazon Web Services (AWS) powers many websites and online services around the world, but it looks like the infrastructure provider is suffering major issues right now.

Users of numerous websites and services are reporting outages or connectivity issues right now via social media, Reddit, and Downdetector. Affected services include Prime Video, Snapchat, Asana, Slack, Grammarly, and the PlayStation Network. Signal has also confirmed that it’s suffering from connectivity woes.

The number of affected services suggests that it’s an infrastructure issue, and the AWS Health Dashboard indeed revealed a significant problem.

“We are investigating increased error rates and latencies for multiple AWS services in the US-EAST-1 Region,” read an excerpt of Amazon’s initial notice earlier today.

“We have identified a potential root cause for error rates for the DynamoDB APIs in the US-EAST-1 Region. Based on our investigation, the issue appears to be related to DNS resolution of the DynamoDB API endpoint in US-EAST-1. We are working on multiple parallel paths to accelerate recovery,” read a later update.

In any event, we hope this issue doesn’t last too long. Are you noticing any issues with other services? Let us know in the comments below!

