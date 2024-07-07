Apple Intelligence debuts soon, but Siri's best tricks won't arrive until next year

Aamir Siddiqui / Android Authority

TL;DR Apple Intelligence will launch with iOS 18 this fall, bringing new AI capabilities to iPhones.

A new report indicates that the most impressive new Siri features will not be available at Apple Intelligence’s initial launch.

Siri’s complex new capabilities will debut around spring next year, potentially with the iOS 18.4 update.

Last month, Apple officially announced its much-anticipated plan for integrating generative AI into its devices with the introduction of Apple Intelligence. Scheduled for an official release this fall alongside the iPhone 16 series, Apple Intelligence has already generated significant excitement following the impressive demonstrations at WWDC.

One of the most exciting aspects of Apple Intelligence is its potential to revolutionize Siri, transforming it into a more intuitive and capable interface. However, the eagerly awaited upgrades to Siri will not be available on iPhones this fall. According to Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman, Apple’s significant Siri upgrade will only roll out by next spring.

Gurman further elaborated, highlighting that Siri’s upgraded feature set, which Apple demoed at the WWDC, such as unprecedented control over actions within Apple’s apps, the ability to perform complex tasks across apps (such as editing a photo and sending it to a friend), and the ability to anticipate and suggest actions based on the on-screen content, will not be ready for the initial launch of Apple Intelligence this fall.

According to Gurman’s sources, these enhanced Siri features are expected to enter beta testing for developers in January, with a public debut planned around springtime as part of an iOS 18.4 upgrade. Some minor Siri enhancements, including the redesigned interface and ChatGPT integration, are scheduled to arrive later this year, possibly as part of the first public iOS 18 build itself.

Gurman’s newsletter also discusses Apple’s vision extending beyond its smartphones. Next year, the company plans to integrate Apple Intelligence into the Vision Pro headset. Another interesting tidbit from the newsletter was the mention of an AI-powered tabletop Apple robot, a project that has been in development for several months, according to Gurman.

While Apple was late to the AI party, its current execution of AI features with Siri undoubtedly surpasses the current AI capabilities offered by Google and Samsung in their respective devices. Nevertheless, with the Pixel 9 series launching in just over a month, Google might unveil its own advancements in the AI domain.

The competition to deliver the most sophisticated and user-friendly AI-powered virtual assistant is intensifying, promising an exciting future for consumers.

