Apple just gave Siri a big AI upgrade, can now use apps for you

TL;DR Siri is getting an overhaul with AI at the center.

Apple has made Siri more natural, contextually relevant, and personal.

The virtual assistant can now control features and actions in apps.

As expected, WWDC 2024 has been filled with a plethora of software announcements. Many of these announcements are related to Apple’s AI push, including a big revamp for Siri.

Today, Apple revealed its virtual assistant is getting infused with the company’s new “Apple Intelligence.” The Cupertino-based firm claims that Siri has been improved to be more natural, contextually relevant, and personal than before.

One of the most noticeable changes between the old and new versions of Siri is its look. Apple has updated the virtual assistant so that it appears as a glowing outline that wraps around the display. Before this update, Siri would appear as a colorful bubble that popped up near the bottom of the screen.

Notable non-superficial improvements include on-screen awareness and the ability to precisely control features and actions in apps. For example, a friend could text you their new address and you could ask Siri to add their address to their contact card. Apple says Siri will also be able to take hundreds of actions across apps like Photos, Mail, Voice Mail, and more. For example, you could pull up a picture in Photos and tell Siri to add it to one of your notes in the Notes app.

In addition, the assistant has been given deep product knowledge. This means Siri will know about features and settings, allowing the user to ask questions about their iPhone, iPad, or Mac.

To make submitting prompts smoother, the virtual assistant has been given the ability to understand more natural language. The company says that Siri can understand users even if they trip over their words while giving a prompt. Siri has also been given the ability to maintain conversational context, so users can ask follow-up questions without having to re-mention what they said before.

Another new feature to look out for is the ability to type in prompts. By tapping the bottom of the screen while Siri is active, a keyboard can be brought up so you can ask Siri something without having to say it out loud.

The final announcement touched on Siri’s personal touch. It is now aware of your personal context with its semantics index. This means it can help you find things and provide information on your photos, files, messages, emails, and even links your friends sent you.

Apple says many of these features will be available as soon as Apple Intelligence rolls out. However, some features are expected to launch next year. This upgrade will bring Siri’s capabilities closer to Gemini’s.

