Apple’s upgraded Siri is built for business, won't be your AI girlfriend

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Apple is taking Siri AI in a different direction, prioritizing utility and privacy instead of building an emotionally engaging chatbot.

Craig Federighi says Siri isn’t meant to be an AI companion, rejecting the idea of AI girlfriends or boyfriends.

Siri can abruptly end conversations that cross its boundaries, with some beta users reporting thread lockouts after inappropriate requests.

Apple’s AI race has taken a different path. While competitors are pushing chatbots that sound more human and encourage longer conversations, Apple is saying its revamped Siri AI is intentionally going in the opposite direction.

After the launch of Siri AI at WWDC 2026, Apple’s software chief Craig Federighi and marketing executive Greg Joswiak shed more light on the company’s thinking in an interview with Mostly Human on YouTube (via MacRumors). Their message couldn’t be clearer: the new Siri is built purely for utility, not romance. Federighi himself dismissed the idea that people would use Siri as an AI girlfriend or boyfriend.

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While competing chatbots are built to maximize engagement — often resorting to what Federighi bluntly calls “sycophancy” to suck you in and find out about your personal details, Apple is consciously going the other way. The company has scaled back Siri’s underlying personality to be purely practical. The architecture is built around a design that processes your requests on-device, not feeding a cloud-based relationship simulator, keeping your data private.

But just how rigorous is this new, all-business persona? Early beta testers are already finding out the hard way. Owners report that pushing the boundaries with the new assistant results in some brutally cold responses. One user on the iOS Beta subreddit attempted to get around Siri’s guardrails by having it discuss an NSFW image that was on their screen. Siri didn’t offer a polite dodge or a canned error message. Instead, Siri bluntly replied, “I am ending this conversation,” and locked the user out of responding on that thread entirely.

This isn’t a bug; it’s a feature, and it aims to keep the AI in-line and out of trouble. Joswiak said the company isn’t using AI in its software just to get in on the hype. They want the tech to be behind the scenes and invisible and just make your phone work better, without you needing to be a “prompt expert.”

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