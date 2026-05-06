The best AI chatbot for health concerns isn't Gemini or ChatGPT

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR Perplexity has added Premium Health Sources to its platform.

This allows you to get professional medical information sourced from institutional subscriptions and journals.

This means you can get more accurate health information from Perplexity.

AI chatbots are used for a variety of queries, and health concerns are among the more sensitive use cases. After all, the last thing you want is to receive inaccurate or outright incorrect info about a potentially serious issue. Fortunately, Perplexity has announced a major upgrade for medical queries.

Perplexity announced on its blog that its Perplexity Computer tool now offers Premium Health Sources: Premium Health Sources bring professional medical information that often sits behind institutional subscriptions and specialized tools directly into Perplexity. Instead of relying on generic symptom descriptions or vague summaries, people can draw on medical journals, drug databases, and clinical guidelines that offer a level of evidence and clinical detail that is often difficult to find through standard web search. This makes it easier to access more rigorous medical information directly in the answer.

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Perplexity says Premium Health Sources is aimed at regular people asking health questions and healthcare/pharmaceutical teams wanting stronger sources for research. Speaking of sources, the company says this new feature uses sources like BMJ Best Practice, BMJ Journals, and the New England Journal of Medicine. More sources are coming “soon,” including Micromedex for medication info, EBSCOhost, Springer Publishing, Health Affairs, and VisualDx.

Keen on trying this out? Well, Perplexity Computer will automatically harness Premium Health Sources “when a health question calls for it.” Each answer will also include citations, as you’d expect.

This news also comes almost two months after Perplexity first added Premium Sources. This first trove of sources targeted the business and data research segment, including outlets like Statista, CB Insights, and PitchBook.

Either way, we’d still caution you to verify health-related answers from Perplexity and other chatbots and visit a doctor where possible. Because, as we know, it’s not uncommon to get incorrect information and outright fabrications from chatbots.

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