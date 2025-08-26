This small change might kill emulation on Android phones next year

Nick Fernandez / Android Authority

TL;DR Google will soon block the sideloading of apps from unregistered developers.

Many emulator devs want to remain anonymous to avoid legal liability.

This may mean popular PS2, Switch, and PS3 emulators will no longer be available.

Yesterday Google announced a new program to keep Android devices safe, but it may have huge unintended consequences for emulation on Android. In an effort to keep users safe from scams and malware, Google will require developers to verify their identity before their apps can be installed on Android devices, even outside of the Play Store, starting in September 2026.

While some emulator developers have registered their identities to list their apps on the Play Store, sideloading remains an important part of the Android emulation scene. Popular emulators for the Nintendo Switch, PS3, and even PS2 require sideloading. Others have outdated versions listed on the Play Store, so you need to sideload for the latest features.

What’s more, emulation exists in a legal gray area, further discouraging developers from revealing their identities. Emulators are generally considered legal around the world, but they are closely associated with the illegal downloading of ROMs, BIOS, and other copyright-protected materials.

Last year Nintendo went after the developers behind the popular Nintendo Switch emulator Yuzu for bypassing encryption, resulting in an undisclosed out-of-court settlement and the end of Yuzu. The developers did manage to avoid jail time, but it had a chilling effect throughout the community, prompting many developers to abandon or scale back their efforts.

Identity verification exposes emulator devs to serious legal liability.

If developers are required to verify their identities, it would be trivial for companies like Nintendo to ask Google to hand over that information. Verification entails submitting a legal name, address, email address, and phone number, and it may also require the developer to upload an official government ID. That opens developers up to serious legal liability, which will likely cause more developers to pull away from emulation on Android.

If there’s a silver lining, it’s that this will likely only affect Android phones. At the moment, Google has only committed to blocking sideloading of unverified apps on Play Protect certified devices. Android gaming handhelds from companies like AYANEO, Retroid, and ANBERNIC are not typically Play Protect certified, even if they ship with the Google Play Store installed.

Still, that’s little solace to the millions of people who use their Android phones and tablets for emulation.

