The best Switch emulator just got even better, and there's more to come

Nick Fernandez / Android Authority

TL;DR Nintendo Switch emulator Eden just dropped v0.0.3 release candidate.

It brings performance improvements, plus key new features to make setup easier.

The growing team also teased a few upcoming features, including EmuReady integration.

Nintendo Switch emulation hit some big setbacks last year with Nintendo effectively shutting down Yuzu and Ryujinx, but more recently things have really started to heat up. The Yuzu fork Eden is one of the most promising new Switch emulators on the scene, and an update dropped over the weekend with some huge improvements to what is likely the new best Switch emulator.

Eden v0.0.3 has a wide variety of updates and new features, both to emulation performance and user experience. There are fixes for specific games like Echoes of Wisdom, Tears of the Kingdom, and Fire Emblem: Three Houses, as well as more general improvements to the emulation engine.

On Android specifically, the multiplayer frontend has been overhauled, making it easier to play games online. There’s a new carousel view for your game library, as well as an improved settings menu and performance overlay.

The update improves performance and accessibility across the board.

For lower-end devices, there’s a new .25X resolution option that should improve emulation performance. Compatibility with older devices in general has been improved, although you’ll still need a certain amount of power to run demanding Switch games.

For even bigger gains to performance, there’s now a built-in driver fetcher, which will recommend a driver for your device, then download and install the latest version from its repository. Having the right driver can make or break Switch emulation, so this streamlined approach should reduce the amount of tinkering required for good performance.

While this update is one of the most significant since Eden launched in May, the team also promised even more exciting features in the near future. For example, it will integrate directly with the EmuReady app, which hosts community-built compatibility reports. Once complete, you’ll be able to launch games directly in Eden with optimal settings for performance on your device. That should make Switch emulation more accessible than ever.

Speaking of the team, there are several new contributors to the project, including Sudachi developer Jarrod Norwell. The team was also sent test devices from AYANEO, which makes some of the best retro gaming handhelds on the market. That’s great news for future compatibility, especially for devices with Qualcomm’s new gaming handheld-focused G series chipsets.

There are far more changes in v0.0.3, so check out the full patch notes for more information and download links. It’s worth noting that this is a release candidate, so it may have a few bugs that need to be squashed before it becomes a stable release.

