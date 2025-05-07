NVIDIA follows up last month's Shield TV hotfix with an update that won't break your apps

TL;DR NVIDIA is releasing its Shield Experience Upgrade 9.2.1 for Shield TV and Shield TV Pro devices.

This is stable version of the 9.2 hotfix release from last month, addressing the same fixes.

The fact that really high-end Android TV boxes never caught on is something of a small tragedy. We could be living in a world with Android-based gaming consoles in the living room giving the latest from Nintendo and Sony a run for their money, all while still offering access to our favorite streaming services. Alas, budget-priced devices have clearly triumphed. As we lament what could have been, we’re taking a look at a rare update for one of the few product lines to even make inroads upon that dream, with the release of the latest NVIDIA Shield TV software.

For devices that date back to last decade, NVIDIA’s Shield TV hardware has been on the receiving end of a few notable software updates over the past few months. Just a few weeks back we got a hotfix update that patched some bugs, but had a few important limitations (like breaking Disney+). This week NVIDIA starts moving us forward to a much more palatable build, with the release of the Shield Experience Upgrade 9.2.1 for Shield TV and Shield TV Pro devices.

This adds to the 9.2 release from back in February, with a number of key changes: Upgraded Apps Support to stream games on NVIDIA GeForce NOW at 120FPS up to 1080p resolution. GeForce NOW Ultimate membership required. Resolved Bugs Fixes night mode being skipped when DAP is ON.

Fixes Dolby Vision content stutters when frame match feature is enabled.

Fixes match content audio resolution while using an USB DAC.

Adds back HQS / Maxrate option for USB audio.

USB TV Tuner fix with Live Channel app.

Fixes playback issues in PLEX when using AAC 5.1 audio.

Fixes connection issues with third-party remotes after sleep or reboot. If that list looks familiar, it should, because that’s the same list of fixes we saw from last month’s emergency release. The important thing here is that this is a properly certified build that’s not going to break functionality for any of your streaming apps, just because you chose to update.

Who knows how many more Shield TV updates NVIDIA has left in it, so make sure to savor this one.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.