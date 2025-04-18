NVIDIA’s latest Shield TV hotfix update is very tempting, even if it breaks some things

Dhruv Bhutani / Android Authority

TL;DR NVIDIA has released an opt-in hotfix for its Shield TV Android device to address bugs introduced by a recent update.

The non-reversible update fixes multiple issues like Dolby Vision stutter and audio playback bugs.

However, users can’t install certain apps post-update due to a lack of Google certification. They also cannot roll back from the hotfix update, making it risky to install.

The NVIDIA Shield TV lineup dates back to 2015, but NVIDIA isn’t done updating the popular Android TV device. After rolling out a surprise update earlier this year for the Shield TV and Shield TV Pro, NVIDIA is following up with a hotfix update that resolves some of the issues introduced with the previous update. However, there are a couple of catches with this update.

As announced by NVIDIA, the hotfix is opt-in, and users have to sign up for it. There is no way to roll back from the hotfix update, but you will receive the final public release whenever that rolls out. The hotfix update isn’t Google-certified either, so you won’t be able to install or update apps like Disney Plus from the Google Play Store if you don’t already have them installed. Plus, HD Homerun DRM channels will also not work.

So why would a user willingly sign up for this hotfix update with so many caveats? The update does fix many issues that the previous update brought along, so it’s still in the user’s general interest. Given the age of the device, users are also fairly willing to take risks with it, since they have already gotten more than their money’s worth out of it.

Here’s the changelog for the hotfix update: Fixes night mode being skipped when DAP is ON.

Fixes Dolby Vision content stutters when frame match feature is enabled.

Fixes Match Content Audio Resolution for USB DAC

Adds back HQS / Maxrate option for USB audio.

USB TV Tuner fix with Live Channel app.

Fixes playback issues in Plex when using AAC 5.1 audio. If you are willing to install the hotfix update with the caveats in place, you can sign up for it here. If the caveats scare you, you can always wait for the eventual public release to roll out, although NVIDIA hasn’t committed to a timeline. The company looks plenty committed to the device, though, so we’re optimistic.

