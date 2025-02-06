Thought NVIDIA abandoned the Shield TV? A major new update is here.

TL;DR The NVIDIA Shield TV devices have just received their first major update since 2022.

The update adds support for a new 3D audio format and delivers loads of bug fixes.

The NVIDIA Shield TV series enjoyed a great run of updates from the first Shield TV release back in 2015. That run ended in 2022, bar a hot-fix update last year. There’s good news, though, as NVIDIA has just issued a hefty update for its Android TV devices.

Android Headlines spotted the availability of the Shield Experience 9.2 update today, and it brings several features worth knowing. The most notable addition is support for the AURO-3D audio format via a compatible decoder, although this is limited to the Pro model. Other additions include support for the Match audio content resolution feature via USB DAC, a “security enhancement” for 4K DRM playback, and French parental controls.

The new Shield TV update also offers many bug fixes. This includes fixes for choppy playback after rewinding or fast-forwarding, audio stutter with aptX-enabled audio products, the Shield drive filling up, and crashes when changing volume.

Unfortunately, the update also removes the Shield TV from Google Home integration. You can view the full changelog below.

New or upgraded apps AURO-3D: This update unlocks full support for playback of high-resolution immersive sound in AURO-3D over HDMI. Connect your NVIDIA SHIELD TV Pro to an AURO-3D compatible decoder and enjoy the most natural 3D sound experience from streaming apps such as Artist Connection.

Enhancements Added support for Match audio content resolution feature when using a USB DAC

Added ability to clear HDMI 1.4 flag via factory reset

Added match Frame Rate (beta) enhancement

Added French parental control

Added security enhancement for 4K DRM playback

Known Issues SHIELD TV will be removed from Google Home integration after SHIELD Experience 9.2 installation. Visit NVIDIA support to reconfigure.

Resolved Bugs Fixed choppy video playback after FFWD/RWD operations

Fixed remote stops responding for 60 seconds after wake from sleep

Fixed SHIELD waking from lock screen without a button press

Fixed issue with large file transfer to NAS (operation not permitted error)

Fixed Google signing flow stuck in a loop

Fixed stutters in Bose and Sony headsets while connected to 2.4Ghz Wi-Fi

Fixed audio stutter in aptx supported headsets

Fixed AV sync issues when Dolby Processing is enabled

Fixed crash on volume change

Fixed Apple Music corruption during casting

Fixed Spotify empty playback when Match Audio Content resolution is enabled with Stereo Upmix

Fixed Google Assistant not starting after Google GMS update

Fixed full screen SHIELD Rewards notification issue

Fixed Wi-Fi log filling up storage

Fixed SHIELD drive filling up

Fixed no audio heard when headset is connected to controller and DAP is on

Fixed Geforce NOW crash after launch

Fixed video distortion on “RGB 8-bit Rec.709” display mode

Fixed USB HDD/Flash drive showing corrupted after hotplug

Fixed NAS folder info shows 0 B and not the actual capacity

Fixed mounted storages not listed after upgrade

Fixed occasional crashes in DRM apps

Fixed when Alexa SHIELD Skill cannot locate SHIELD TV device Either way, we’re glad to see NVIDIA finally bringing a major update to the Shield TV series after all this time. With the exception of hot-fix updates last year, the last major upgrade for these Android TV boxes was 2022’s Shield Experience 9.1.1 update.

