Setapp's alternative iOS app store is now available in the EU, but there's a catch

TL;DR Setapp Mobile is an alternative app store available to EU-based iOS users, but it’s currently limited to invited members.

This new app store plans to host and highlight high-quality applications with no ads or in-app purchases.

Paid Setapp subscribers can try the new app store for free during the invite-only period.

Setapp Mobile is a new iOS app store that is available to select EU users. This marketplace aims to primarily host premium apps without ads or in-app purchases. For a flat monthly fee, users will get direct access to high-quality software on their iPhones.

According to the company, Setapp Mobile won’t host games, social media platforms, or giant content creators like Netflix. Instead, it plans to offer users a curated assortment of high-quality apps — not compete with or replace Apple’s App Store.

For those unfamiliar, Setapp has been offering a similar subscription service globally for years. iPhone and Mac users can pay a monthly fee to access a wide range of premium apps. However, given Apple’s restrictions, the installation process on iOS is relatively complex.

Setapp Mobile will simplify the process for EU-based iPhone users, as Apple now officially supports third-party app stores. Nevertheless, the new app store still has some downsides. For example, unlike the existing Setapp service, Setapp Mobile only offers around a dozen apps right now. By the time it exits beta, it plans to increase that number to around 50. So, many users may not justify paying a recurring fee, given how limited the app library is.

Eligible users who already pay for a Setapp plan can try Setapp Mobile for free during the invite-only period. Once the new app store is out of beta, certain users will be prompted to upgrade to a higher-tier plan to retain access.

