Voicemail is an essential phone service, potentially saving your bacon when you’re distracted by work, the gym, or many other things you might imagine. Each carrier has its process to follow, so here’s how to set up and use voicemail on T-Mobile.

It’s incredibly simple to set up your T-Mobile voicemail for the first time. You can probably do it just about as quickly as you can read our guide. Open your dialer app, and follow these steps: Press and hold the 1 key to connect to your voicemail.

key to connect to your voicemail. If prompted for a password, enter the last four digits of your phone number.

Otherwise, follow the prompts to create a new 4- to 7-digit password.

Finally, record your greeting and your name. Follow the same steps if you need to set up an existing T-Mobile voicemail on a new phone. This time, though, instead of setting a new password, you’ll be able to enter your existing one and restore your previous name and greeting.

Check your T-Mobile voicemail

Although you have to set up your T-Mobile voicemail from your phone, you can check your messages from just about anywhere. It’s easiest on your primary device, but here are a few of the most popular platforms.

On your phone Checking your T-Mobile voicemail messages isn’t too much different from the original setup process. You’ll have to press and hold the number 1 to call your T-Mobile voicemail. Once you connect to the main menu, each key will access different settings. To check and manage messages, you’ll have to press the number one once more. Then, you’ll have access to these options. Press pound ( # ) to skip to the following message

) to skip to the following message Press one ( 1 ) to replay a message

) to replay a message Press two ( 2 ) to forward a message

) to forward a message Press three ( 3 ) to reply to a message

) to reply to a message Press four ( 4 ) to print a fax

) to print a fax Press five ( 5) for date and time information

for date and time information Press seven ( 7) to delete a message (or press 1 to undelete a message)

to delete a message (or press 1 to undelete a message) Press eight ( 8 ) to return a call

) to return a call Press nine (9) to save a message

On another phone (or landline) If you don’t have your phone handy, you can always borrow a friend’s or pick up a landline to check your voicemail. Instead of jumping right to the 1 key, you’ll have to dial your own phone number. Then, follow these steps. Press the asterisk ( * ) key once you hear your voicemail message play.

) key once you hear your voicemail message play. Enter your PIN or passcode.

Follow the number settings detailed above to manage your messages.

Online

Managing your T-Mobile voicemail online might be the easiest option of all. You won’t have to worry about your PIN or dialing the correct number. Just follow these steps instead. Go to digits.t-mobile.com.

Once there, follow the steps to log in or create a new account.

Once you are all set, you’ll be at the main Digits dashboard. At the top, click Voicemails .

. From this section, you’ll be able to check your voicemails without needing to even touch your phone. Learn more: How to check voicemail on Android

Save or delete a T-Mobile voicemail

T-Mobile will automatically hang onto your voicemail messages for a certain period. It’s usually either 14 or 30 days, after which the message will automatically be deleted. You’ll usually know that messages are scheduled for deletion thanks to a short audio cue when you first dial your voicemail. However, you can save a message for longer or delete it early. Here are the steps you’ll have to follow.

Save a message Once you’ve played your message, you can press the 9 key to save it. If you’ve already played the message once, you’ll have to play it again and press 9 before the auto-save period expires.

T-Mobile will also let you retrieve messages and save them to different locations, but you'll have to use a computer. To save your voicemail to a computer, log into the My T-Mobile page.

Once there, follow the steps to log in or create a new account.

Once you are all set, you’ll be at the main Digits dashboard. At the top, click Voicemails .

. Navigate to the voicemail you want to save.

Delete a message If a spammer left you a message, you don’t have to keep it around. You can usually press 7 to delete a message right away. Of course, you can also let the message expire at the end of your auto-save period.

If you delete a message by accident, don’t hang up. You can follow prompts to recover your deleted message, but only within the same voicemail call.

Reset your T-Mobile voicemail password

There are two main reasons to reset your T-Mobile password — you’ve forgotten it, or you’re worried that it’s compromised. Either way, there’s no reason to fret. The process is slightly different, but getting your password set back to the default is easy.

Forgotten password In the case of a forgotten password, the best thing to do is get your T-Mobile voicemail reset to its default settings. Luckily, this means reverting your password to the last four digits of your phone number to change it again. All you have to do is head to your dialer app and enter #793#. This should prompt a confirmation text message, which you will have to accept.

Now, head back to the setup steps at the top of this page to create a new password.

Compromised password Although a compromised password might be more stressful than a forgotten one, it’s even easier to control. All you have to do is dial your voicemail and open the settings menu. Then, follow these steps: Press the five ( 5 ) key to open Password Security options.

) key to open Password Security options. Press one ( 1 ) to change your password (you can also press 2 to toggle the password requirement on or off).

) to change your password (you can also press to toggle the password requirement on or off). Enter a new password.

FAQs

What is T-Mobile's Visual Voicemail? T-Mobile’s Visual Voicemail is an Android app that allows you to view and listen to your voicemail messages in any order. It’s set up somewhat like an email mailbox with play, pause, and delete options.

Is T-Mobile Visual Voicemail free? Yes, the basic T-Mobile Visual Voicemail service is free. It also comes with a free trial of voicemail to text, which transcribes your messages as texts, so you don’t need to use the app. However, voicemail to text costs $4 per month after the free trial.

