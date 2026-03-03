Segway Cube 1000 Portable Power Station hits its lowest price ever!

Power stations offer a great way to stay powered on the go, off the grid, or during power outages. If you’re among the more adventurous kind, have we got a deal for you! Check out the Segway Cube 1000 Portable Power Station. While the MSRP sits at $999.99, you can currently get it for $329.99, its lowest price ever! Buy the Segway Cube 1000 Portable Power Station for just $329.99 ($672 off)

This offer is available from Amazon. We’re specifically referring to the Cube 1000 version (1,024Wh), which has no expansions.

Segway is best known for its scooters and eBikes, but it is no stranger to power stations. It seems all brands are jumping into this new market segment, and this specific company isn’t doing half bad. The Segway Cube 1000 Portable Power Station is quite the treat.

Let’s start with what could be the coolest feature. Rare among power stations, this unit actually comes with water and dust resistance, offering an IP56 rating.

This unit comes with a 1,024Wh battery capacity. This is enough to charge an average smartphone over 80 times, or a laptop about 16 times. Of course, you’re not getting a beast like this to charge phones, tablets, and laptops. It has a max output of 2,200W, so it can handle high-power electronics like coffee makers, microwaves, or hair dryers.

You’ll need to use one of the three AC outlets to reach such wattage. Of course, there are also two 100W USB-C ports, as well as four 18W USB-A connections. You can also take advantage of a car socket and a couple of DC outputs.

As with any advanced power station, you get a wide range of charging options. You can use a regular outlet to recharge at 1,250W. There’s also support for 800W solar panel charging, or you can use car charging as a last resort.

By the way, those who need more power can add expansion packs to reach as much as 5kWh, multiplying the capacity by five. It uses a chordless system to expand using contacts, which also helps keep that IP56 rating.

Want in on this deal? The Segway Cube 1000 Portable Power Station launched at a whopping $999.99. This means you’re saving a whopping 67% with this deal, and it is the cheapest we’ve ever seen it go for. Go get yours while it’s hot!

If you’re not convinced by this one, here’s our list of the best power stations. We have plenty of great options in there!

