How to see sold items on eBay

Depending on your item, the value can change drastically over time. So, if you’re not sure how much you should charge or how much you should pay for something on eBay, you can view completed listings to estimate a reasonable price. Here’s how to see items that others have sold on eBay and your own.

How to see items that others have sold on the eBay website Advanced Search is the easiest way to see how items have sold in the past. You can get there by clicking Advanced beside the big blue search button on the homepage.

On the next page, type in the keywords of your item. These could be the title or model number of what you want to sell or buy. You can also choose a relevant category to narrow your Search.

Check the box beside Completed Listings. You could select Sold Listings, but you will only see items sold to a buyer on eBay, whereas completed listings will show you all past listings, whether they sold or not. We recommend the latter since seeing items that didn’t sell because they were too expensive can help determine an optimal sales price.

Adam Birney / Android Authority

If you plan to ship internationally, you may want to change the location to Worldwide. Putting your item in front of more buyers expands your money-making opportunities.

Adam Birney / Android Authority

Click Search at the bottom of the page to see the results. You can view All or only Auction or Buy It Now styled listings from the top left or Sort the results by date, price, or distance via the drop-down menu in the top right.

Adam Birney / Android Authority

Understanding sold items Under each eBay listing, you will see the price it sold for in green (the price of unsold items will appear grey). If it was an auction-styled listing, you could see how many bids were placed beneath the final price. You will also find the date and location of the item if the information is available.

If you want to see what similar items are currently selling for, click View similar active items. The price of an item may fluctuate over time as demand and availability change. For instance, did you know a OnePlus 9 prototype sold for $6,000 on eBay?

If you’re ready to sell a similar item, click Sell one like this, and eBay will create a listing template with many of the critical details already filled in for you.

If you are trying to track items that have been sold to you, see our guide on tracking orders on eBay.

How to see your sold items on eBay If you have an eBay seller account, you can see the items you have sold up to the past 90 days. Navigate to the Seller Hub and select Listings. Then, from the search drop-down menu, select Sold.

Adam Birney / Android Authority

From here, you can see the date an item sold and the price the item sold for (blacked out in the above photo for privacy reasons), relist an item that didn’t sell before the auction ended, or sell similar items if you happen to have a second one. The pathway on mobile apps is the same. Navigate to the side menu and select Selling > Sold.

How to see sold items on the eBay app The process to see items other sellers have sold is similar to the eBay site, although the app’s advanced search options differ. Search for an item, as usual, using the search bar and tap Filter in the top right.

Adam Birney / Android Authority

Then, scroll down and tap Show More.

Adam Birney / Android Authority

Scroll down some more until you see Sold Items. Enabling that will also allow Completed Items. Lastly, tap Show Results at the bottom of the screen.

Adam Birney / Android Authority

You will then see a list of sold items related to your Search on eBay. Prices in green indicate the final sale price, with other relevant information displayed underneath.

Adam Birney / Android Authority

You can also sort sold items on eBay by date, price, or distance by tapping Sort to see how prices have changed.

FAQs

What was the first item sold on eBay? The first item sold on eBay was a broken laser pointer that sold for $14.83 in 1995.

What is the weirdest thing sold on eBay? There’s no shortage of weird items people will buy on eBay. From guinea pig battle armor to William Shatner’s kidney stone, people bid on almost everything you could or never would think of.

What is the most sold item on eBay? The top-selling items on eBay in 2022 have been mobile phone accessories and video games. Health and beauty and home and garden products have also been increasingly popular. Have inventory to sell? Learn how to open an eBay business account.

