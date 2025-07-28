Google Search Live is getting a UI upgrade to match Gemini Live (APK teardown)

AssembleDebug / Android Authority

TL;DR Google recently introduced Search Live, letting you chat with Google AI to search your screen.

The tool has a lot of functionally in common with Gemini Live.

Now it looks like Google’s working to give Search Live the same sort of overlay it’s building for Gemini Live.

All the biggest players in tech are absolutely scared to death right now at the prospect of being left behind by the current wave of AI-driven advancements, so everyone’s racing to stay at the forefront. With Google’s efforts, that kind of momentum has resulted in a bit of overlap, and it feels like the company is sometimes in such a rush to introduce new AI features that it’s doing the same thing in a lot of different ways. Today we’re looking at something along exactly that kind of line, as we preview the evolution of Search Live.

Authority Insights story on Android Authority. Discover You're reading anstory on Android Authority. Discover Authority Insights for more exclusive reports, app teardowns, leaks, and in-depth tech coverage you won't find anywhere else. An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

We’ve already been tracking Google’s progress with some new interfaces for how we work with Gemini Live, moving to call-like notifications, and now building a compact new overlay.

Back at I/O, Google first announced Search Live, and we’ve already spotted some signs of its own interface upgrades, working on that same call-like notification for controlling your session.

Well, apparently Google’s not done making Search Live look and act like Gemini Live, and in version 16.29.53.sa.arm64 of the Google app we’re able to get an early look at some more in-development changes.

Here, we see Search Live getting a minimalistic overlay of its own: just the Live icon, microphone, and an X to close. While we’ve been able to get the overlay to show up, in its current implementation we’re not yet able to interact with it, so this could still be at an early stage of development. That said, it’s also just Google retreading its steps from Gemini Live, so it’s not like it should be any challenge to follow this through to completion.

Like we said, it’s not doing anything just yet, so there isn’t a heck of a lot to see, but at least we can manage this quick peek at how Google’s thinking about pulling this all together.

