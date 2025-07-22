Google wants Search Live to feel like a phone call (APK teardown)

Lanh Nguyen / Android Authority

TL;DR An Android Authority teardown has revealed some UI tweaks potentially coming to Google’s Search Live feature.

The Search Live notification could get interface changes to make your session feel more like a phone call.

This change comes as Google brings visual tweaks to its other Android apps.

Google announced a new Search Live feature at its I/O event earlier this year. This lets you have a natural conversation with Google Search, akin to Gemini Live. Now, it looks like this feature is getting some handy UI tweaks.

Authority Insights story on Android Authority. Discover You're reading anstory on Android Authority. Discover Authority Insights for more exclusive reports, app teardowns, leaks, and in-depth tech coverage you won't find anywhere else. An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

We conducted a teardown of the Google app (version 16.28.59.sa.arm64 beta) and discovered that Search Live could get UI tweaks similar to a phone call interface. More specifically, the Search Live notification could have call-related chips. Check out this change in the second image below.

Current New

The change could result in a red Hang up button and a green Turn off microphone button in the Search Live notification. By contrast, Search Live currently offers simple text-based options for Turn off microphone and End session.

This isn’t a massive change, but it suggests that Google wants Search Live to feel like a phone call. The overhauled Search Live notification even describes your session as an “ongoing call.” I’m guessing Google is leaning on these phone call trappings to make for a more familiar-feeling experience.

These UI tweaks also come as Google brings Material 3 Expressive changes to more apps. These tweaks have come to Google TV on Android, Google Keep, Google Wallet, and plenty more apps. We expect even more Google apps to be overhauled ahead of Android 16’s Expressive update.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.