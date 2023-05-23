How to take a screenshot on the Chrome browser

Screenshots are still images that capture everything being displayed on your device. For example, if I were to take a screenshot of a game on my smartphone, it would be a still image of that one frame from the game. Knowing how to take a screenshot on Google Chrome will allow you to save certain information that may be important later.

QUICK ANSWER To take a screenshot on Chrome on Windows, press Control + Alt + Print Screen; this will screenshot your current window. To take a screenshot on Chrome on Mac, press ⌘ Command + Shift + 3; this will capture the content on your entire screen. ⌘ Command + Shift + 4 will capture a specific area. JUMP TO KEY SECTIONS Using keyboard shortcuts to take screenshots

How to use developer tools to take screenshots

Using a Chrome extension to take screenshots

How to use keyboard shortcuts to take screenshots on Chrome

Windows keyboard shortcuts Windows makes taking screenshots unbelievably easy with keyboard shortcuts. Select Print Screen or Control + Print Screen on your keyboard. This will copy the visual information from your entire screen to your clipboard.

Palash Volvoikar / Android Authority

After this, you can paste your screenshot in an app like Paint, which comes pre-installed on Windows devices.

If you use an ultrawide monitor or have multiple monitors set up, then pressing Print Screen might not be what you’re looking for. Print Screen copies everything on display, meaning you may get a screenshot that looks something like this:

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

To avoid this, you can screenshot a single open window. To do this on Windows, click on the window you want to screenshot and select Control + Alt + Print Screen on your keyboard. This will copy the screenshot of that window to your clipboard, and you can paste it in Paint to save the image.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority Pressing Control + Alt + Print Screen will result in a screenshot that looks like this.

Mac keyboard shortcuts

Jon Fingas / Android Authority

Screenshotting on Mac is fundamentally identical to how you screenshot on a PC. However, there are a few differences in the shortcuts because Apple’s keyboards are different. ⌘ Command + Shift + 3 to take a screenshot of your entire screen.

to take a screenshot of your entire screen. ⌘ Command + Shift + 4 on your keyboard to make your cursor become a crosshair. Click and drag the crosshair over whichever screen area you wish to screenshot. While dragging your click, you can press and hold the Space bar to move your selection. Release your click to finish taking the screenshot. Press Esc to cancel taking your screenshot.

on your keyboard to make your cursor become a crosshair. Click and drag the crosshair over whichever screen area you wish to screenshot. While dragging your click, you can press and hold the to move your selection. Release your click to finish taking the screenshot. Press to cancel taking your screenshot. Press Shift + ⌘ Command + 4 + Space bar on your keyboard and your cursor will become a camera. Click the window you want to screenshot with the camera icon. Screenshots are normally found afterward on your desktop, but you can change this location.

How to use developer tools to take screenshots on Chrome Another way to screenshot Google Chrome is to use some built-in developer tools, to take screenshots of more specific elements.

Open developer tools in Google Chrome. On Windows, select Control + Shift + I or right-click on a Chrome window and click Inspect. On a Mac, select ⌘ Command + Option + I.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority If you can, right-click and then click Inspect to open Developer Tools "Inspect Elements"

Open the Command bar popup within developer tools, by selecting Control + Shift + P in Windows. On a Mac, select ⌘ Command + Shift + P.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

The Command bar looks like a little search bar with “Run >” at the beginning. Type Screenshot.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

You will see four options appear underneath the area where you typed. Click on the one that suits your needs best: Capture area screenshot will turn your cursor into a big + sign; click and drag this over the area you want to screenshot within the open Chrome window. Release the click to save the screenshot. Capture full-size screenshot will take a screenshot of the entire webpage, which is incredibly useful for very long pages that extend multiple scrolls. Everything at the top of Chrome, including your tabs, bookmarks bar, and address bar, won’t be in the screenshot. Capture node screenshot allows you to screenshot a specific HTML element you can choose in the developer tools. Capture screenshot is your standard screenshot. It captures what you can see on-screen minus everything at the top of Chrome, like your tabs, bookmarks bar, and address bar.



How to use a Chrome extension to take screenshots on Chrome The last way you can easily take screenshots on Google Chrome is to use an extension. Search for an extension called Awesome Screenshot & Screen Recorder in the Chrome Web Store. Click Add to Chrome.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

Make sure to pin the extension to your browser toolbar for easy access. After pinning the extension, you can click Awesome Screenshot whenever you want to take a screenshot. Click the Capture tab at the top of the extension.

tab at the top of the extension. Under Save image to at the bottom, only select Cloud if you are signed in to your Google account. If you aren’t, select Local instead.

at the bottom, only select if you are signed in to your Google account. If you aren’t, select instead. Select the type of screenshot you want to take: Visible Part Full Page Selected Area Visible Part after Delay Entire Screen & App Window Annotate Local & Clipboard Image



Curtis Joe / Android Authority

FAQs

How do I screenshot a whole page in Chrome without an extension? Use the developer tool method if you want to screenshot a whole page that you would normally need to scroll down on. Select Capture full-size screenshot when prompted.

How do you take a scrolling screenshot in Chrome? Use the developer tool method if you want to screenshot a whole page that you would normally need to scroll down on. Select Capture full-size screenshot when prompted. Alternatively, with an extension such as Awesome Screenshot, you can select Full Page for a full-page screenshot.

Comments