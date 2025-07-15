Charge on the go: Satechi launches new GaN wall charger and lanyard cable

Satechi

TL;DR Satechi is launching two new additions to its OntheGo collection.

These additions include the 67W Slim Wall Charger and USB-C Lanyard Cable.

Both items are available in Black, Sand, and Desert Rose.

When you’re on the road, you never know when you’ll need to stop to charge your various devices. That’s why it’s crucial to always pack a charger and cable. And the more travel-friendly those items are, the better. On this front, Satechi has a whole line of products designed to be convenient for traveling and it’s launching two new additions to that collection.

Today, the San Diego-based brand announced it is rolling out the OntheGo 67W Slim Wall Charger. This wall charger has a thin design and foldable prongs, allowing it to fit neatly into pockets, bags, or be tucked behind furniture. Along with that, it features GaN technology and two USB-C ports.

Satechi

With its two ports, it can charge two devices at once, delivering 45W from one port and 20W from the other port. However, you’ll only be able to charge one device at a time if you want the full 67W.

Along with the wall charger, Satechi is also launching the OntheGo USB-C Lanyard Cable. Just as it sounds, this is a lanyard that doubles as USB-C to USB-C charging cable. This lanyard features a braided design, is adjustable, has a length of 1.5m, and aluminum caps that protect the USB-C plugs. In terms of performance, it’s capable of a power output of 60W and offers data transfer speeds of up to 480Mbps.

The 67W Slim Wall Charger and USB-C Lanyard Cable are available to order starting today for $59.99 and $29.99, respectively. Both products will be available in three colorways: Black, Sand, and Desert Rose. The company is also offering a deal where you can get 20% off by bundling your purchase and using the code ONTHEGO. However, this deal will only stay active until July 21.

