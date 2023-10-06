Prime Day comes early with the best Galaxy Watch 6 Classic deal yet

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

We’re starting to see prices fall as we barrel toward the Prime Big Deals Days sale next week. You don’t have to wait until October 10 to catch this record deal on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, nor do you need to be an Amazon Prime member. On sale for only the second time, the flagship smartwatch is now available for $369. Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic for $369 ($31 off)

It’s a relatively modest discount, but you’re unlikely to see a better deal on the brand-new wearable before the end of the year. Any markdown on the watch that we judged to be the best smartwatch for Android users at this stage is a big win.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic The rotating crown is back The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic rocks a rotating bezel! Better equipped than the base Galaxy Watch 6, the Classic model is a powerful watch with updated activity tracking, improved health features, and the full Samsung Wallet app for your mobile payments. See price at Amazon Save $30.99

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic sees the return of the popular rotating bezel, which not only adds a traditional aesthetic but also facilitates smudge-free navigation. The device runs on the latest Wear OS 4 and is powered by the new Exynos W930 chipset, so the snappy performance should come as no surprise. It also offers a vibrant AMOLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate and 2,000 nits maximum brightness. Health and fitness tracking is robust, with the inclusion of a temperature sensor for the first time in the Classic series. The watch also supports more than 90 sports modes and offers detailed performance metrics for running.

