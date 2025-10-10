Samsung's making One UI more eSIM-friendly with iPhone porting tool

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR Code in a leaked One UI 8.5 build shows Samsung is working on a utility to transfer eSIMs from iOS to Galaxy phones.

Moving an eSIM from an iPhone to a Samsung one currently requires contacting your carrier.

A One UI 8.5 beta is expected to kick off in November.

Using eSIM to move your phone number between two Android phones or two iPhones has been a pretty simple procedure for some time now, but moving from iOS to Android or vice versa is a little more involved. Apple and Google have worked together to streamline the process in iOS 26 and Android 16, but getting your phone number to jump from an iPhone to a Samsung device using eSIM still requires contacting your carrier. It seems like that could change soon, though.

We’ve found evidence that Samsung’s upcoming One UI 8.5 update will include the option to port an eSIM phone number from an iPhone to a Samsung one without having to get your carrier involved. Given Samsung is the leading Android manufacturer, this change could end up benefitting a lot of Android converts.

A string we found in a leaked build of One UI 8.5 spells out the change:

Code Copy Text <string name="esim_add_d2d_xos_transfer">Transfer SIM from iPhone</string>

We’ve also seen a screenshot of the new One UI 8.5 onboarding workflow. When you’re setting up a new device running One UI 8 (below, left), Samsung gives you the option to transfer an eSIM “from another phone.” In One UI 8.5 (right), it seems that single option will be split into two different buttons that are specific to transferring an eSIM in from Android or from iOS.

In the US, the existing ability to transfer eSIMs from iOS to Pixel phones officially only supports the three major wireless carriers: Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile. We expect this in-development iOS-to-Galaxy eSIM transfer feature will arrive with the same support.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

One UI 8.5 isn’t officially available; the first beta program for Samsung’s next big update is reportedly starting next month. We don’t know yet whether this eSIM transfer utility will be available during the beta or if it’s set to roll out with stable One UI 8.5 next year.

⚠️ An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

Follow