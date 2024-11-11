Samsung's improved foldable phone keeps flying off the shelves

TL;DR Samsung’s third round of Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition sales saw the phone sell out in just six minutes.

The previous rounds sold out in 10 and five minutes, respectively.

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition foldable phone in Korea a few weeks ago, and the initial allotment of stock sold out in 10 minutes. The company then offered a second round of sales which sold out in just five minutes. Now, a third allotment of Z Fold Special Edition units has also sold out in no time flat.

Korea’s Newsis outlet reports that the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition was sold out in just six minutes in its third round of sales. The outlet said more units were on offer in this round compared to previous rounds, although the exact number of units was unknown.

We’re guessing there’s only a small number of units to begin with due to the limited release. In fact, the phone is only available in Korea, while China gets a variant called the Samsung W25.

Samsung’s Special Edition foldable phone differs from the Galaxy Z Fold 6 in several ways. It offers a 200MP main camera instead of a 50MP shooter, more RAM, and Wi-Fi 7 instead of Wi-Fi 6E. The Z Fold Special Edition does, however, lack S Pen support, unlike the Z Fold 6.

