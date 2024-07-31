Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip phones find a new calling as police bodycams

Lanh Nguyen / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung is highlighting an unexpected use case for the Galaxy Z Flip devices as body-worn cameras for police officers.

This unconventional application was first tested in a pilot program involving the Kimberling City Police and Indian Point Police in Missouri.

Samsung justifies the Z Flip’s suitability as a body camera by citing its ability to consolidate multiple tools into one device.

Samsung recently introduced the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Z Fold 6 foldable smartphones, both of which aim to offer versatile functionality beyond that of traditional phones. In a new blog post, Samsung highlights an even more unconventional use of the Galaxy Z Flip: as a body-worn camera for police officers.

This unusual pilot program, initiated two years ago, involved the Kimberling City Police and Indian Point Police in Missouri, who tested the potential for Z Flip phones (ranging from Z Flip 3 to Z Flip 5) to enhance their daily operations. The program, later expanded to the San Benito and Craighead County Sheriff’s departments, aimed to leverage the Z Flip’s unique form factor — its compact and lightweight design — as a viable body-worn camera.

Samsung partnered with Visual Labs, a body camera solution provider, to tailor the device for this purpose. Modifications included remapping the external volume button for instant recording and enabling automatic activation based on specific scenarios, such as high-speed pursuits or when connected to a dashcam with activated emergency lights.

Samsung emphasizes the Z Flip’s suitability for this role, citing its “high-quality camera, durable construction, and long battery life.” The company claims the device streamlines evidence gathering, enhances transparency, and simplifies officers’ workflows by consolidating multiple tools into one. The Z Flip can function as a digital camera, audio recorder, GPS tracker, and communication device, all while supporting agency-specific applications.

While the Z Flip’s compact, foldable design might allow for easy attachment to uniforms, there are plenty of reasons to be skeptical about its effectiveness as a body camera. All previous iterations of the Z Flip series had inferior camera capabilities compared to other $1000 phones. Low-light video on even the latest Z Flip 5 is still one of its most significant weaknesses, and older Z Flip devices like the Z Flip 3 were notorious for their abysmal battery life.

The customized versions of the Galaxy Z Flip used by police departments may have addressed some of these issues. Thankfully, Samsung has partially tackled these concerns on the Z Flip 6 by including a larger battery and an improved primary camera. Nevertheless, this initiative seems to be part of a growing trend of integrating consumer technology into professional environments, which could pave the way for future innovations in various fields.

