Score this Samsung 15W wireless charger for half price during Prime Day sale

Samsung’s 15W wireless charging pad is one of the best first-party wireless chargers available. As part of Amazon’s Prime Day sale, this premium accessory is now available at an unbeatable price.

The wireless charger is currently listed at $29.99 on Amazon. This deal represents a substantial 50% discount from its regular $60 price tag, bringing the charger down to its best price in months and matching the lowest price we have ever recorded for this product.

The 15W wireless charger, which operates via a USB-C cable, offers versatile compatibility with any USB Power Delivery (PD) or Adaptive Fast Charging travel adapter. But you won’t have to worry about that, as this particular product also comes with a travel adapter included.

One of the standout features of this wireless charger is its built-in cooling system with a fan, which ensures that devices remain cool during charging, thereby preserving optimal charging speeds over extended periods. The horizontal pad design further enhances versatility, accommodating various devices, from Samsung’s latest foldable smartphones to smaller accessories like earbuds and smartwatches.

While this enticing deal is exclusive to Amazon Prime members, those without a subscription need not fret. Amazon is currently offering a 30-day free Prime trial, granting access to the full gamut of Prime Day deals, including this sweet discount on the Samsung wireless charger.

To explore more Prime Day deals, you can visit our comprehensive Prime Day deals hub, which has a curated selection of the latest and most attractive discounts available today.

