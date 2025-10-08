Prime Day pick: Catch the first 35% price drop on the Samsung wireless battery pack

Are you always on the go and reliant on your devices throughout the day? The Samsung 25W Wireless Battery Pack might be just what you need. With this year’s Prime Day sales, there’s no better time to snag this handy gadget. Samsung 25W Wireless Battery Pack for $29.24 (35% off)

This sweet Prime Day deal brings the Samsung 25W Wireless Battery Pack down to $29.24 from its usual price of $44.99. That’s a solid 35% off the retail price, giving you reliable extra juice without breaking the bank. According to our Amazon tracker, this is the first time Amazon has offered the power bank at a price below its full retail value.

The battery pack is equipped with a hefty 10,000mAh capacity, offering up to 25W of fast wired charging and capable of supporting Qi-compatible devices with up to 15W wireless output. Need to charge multiple devices? You’re all set, as this battery pack features dual USB-C ports and a wireless pad, allowing you to charge up to three devices simultaneously. A nice extra touch is that it’s made with eco-friendly materials, boasting at least 6.8% recycled content.

A quick note: these deals are part of Prime Day and available exclusively to Prime members. If you’re not yet a member, no worries — there’s a 30-day free trial you can sign up for to take advantage of this steal of a deal. Who doesn’t love fast charging and eco-conscious products all bundled into one convenient package?

Follow