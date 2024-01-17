Samsung Galaxy S24 will watermark all images edited with AI tools

TL;DR The Galaxy S24 series is getting a bevy of AI tools, including ones to edit photos.

Samsung says all images edited with AI tools will be watermarked.

AI-edited images will also have metadata that says they were edited by AI.

With the growing sophistication and proliferation of AI image editing tools, it’s becoming harder to discern what images have been altered and which have not. Fortunately, that won’t be a problem when owners use the Galaxy S24’s AI for editing images.

Today, Samsung officially unveiled the Galaxy S24 series. Samsung’s latest flagships will come with Galaxy AI (based on Samsung Guass), some of the features of which will run directly on the device, and others will rely on an internet connection.

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

One of the many features Galaxy AI will bring to the table is image editing. Like Pixel phones, these Galaxy phones will be able to alter pictures with the help of AI. In the wrong hands, this technology could be used to spread disinformation, but Samsung has a plan to prevent this.

According to the tech giant, any image that is edited with AI tools will automatically be watermarked, so it will be easy to tell if an image has been changed with AI. These watermarks will appear on the image itself. As an extra bit of insurance, Samsung says images that have been altered with AI will also have metadata that makes it clear the images were edited by AI.

Although AI is a major focus for this year’s models, it isn’t the only new feature these phones received. Check out our Galaxy S24 series hub to learn more about the handsets.

