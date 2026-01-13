Samsung Wallet adds remote digital key support for this popular SUV

Joe Hindy / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung Wallet will soon support digital keys for the Toyota RAV4.

You’ll need a UWB-enabled Galaxy device at first, with NFC devices to follow.

Other Toyota models will be added later on.

As well as payment and loyalty cards, Samsung Wallet can also store digital keys. Last year, Samsung expanded support to include more car manufacturers like Mercedes, Porsche, Volvo, and more. 2026 has only just begun, and that expansion continues as Samsung has announced that select Toyota models will soon be compatible with Samsung Wallet.

If you have a compatible Samsung phone, you’ll be able to lock and unlock your vehicle, start it remotely, and use hands-free entry. You can also share digital keys with trusted contacts via Samsung Wallet, and those keys can be revoked or updated at any time.

For now, the only Toyota model supported is the 2026 RAV4, with the functionality rolling out this month in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. Europe will get the update later on, as will other Toyota models, although neither Samsung nor Toyota has elaborated on what those other vehicles are.

On the phone front, only devices with UWB are compatible for now, with select NFC-enabled phones coming later this year. With UWB, you’ll need a Galaxy S21 Plus or newer, an S20 Ultra or newer, or a Galaxy Z Fold 2 or later. NFC support will come to a wider array of phones, including the Z Flip series, the Galaxy A56, and more. You can see the full list of devices here.

