Samsung just released an even better foldable than the Galaxy Z Fold 7

TL;DR Samsung has launched the W26, a luxurious, China-exclusive version of the Galaxy Z Fold 7.

It adds satellite calling, a gold-accented design, more RAM, and exclusive Galaxy AI tools.

Samsung limits the W series to China due to its partnership with China Telecom and localized features.

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 7 is not only one of the best foldable phones you can buy right now but also one of the best Android phones of 2025. Now, the company has released another version of the Galaxy Z Fold 7 that takes everything from design to features to the next level.

As if the Galaxy Z Fold 7 wasn’t impressive enough already, Samsung has released the W26 in China. While most specs under the hood remain the same, the W26 looks straight out luxurious in its stunning red and black color options, complete with gold trimmings, giving it a premium, almost jewelry-like aesthetic. Despite the upgraded design, the W26 remains incredibly lightweight at 215g, maintaining its title as the thinnest and lightest foldable phone on the market.

Beyond its looks, the Samsung W26 introduces a notable hardware improvement over the Galaxy Z Fold 7: satellite calling and messaging support. This feature is absent from the global Galaxy Z Fold 7 model. However, due to regional infrastructure and regulatory support, this capability currently works only within China.

Samsung also goes the extra mile with presentation. The W26 ships in an elegant box that includes a Kevlar case, charging cable, as well as an actual charger, a rare inclusion in today’s times.

Performance-wise, the W26 packs 16GB of RAM across both its 512GB and 1TB storage options, whereas the Galaxy Z Fold 7’s 512GB model offers just 12GB of RAM. It also features some exclusive Galaxy AI tools, including Smart Collection, which allows users to drag images and text into a dedicated space for easier content management.

Pricing for the W26 starts at CNY 16,999 (~$2,383) for the 512GB version and CNY 18,999 (~$2,663) for the 1TB model. The device remains a China-exclusive release with no plans for an international launch.

Samsung traditionally keeps its W series confined to the Chinese market as part of its long-standing partnership with China Telecom. The series caters to local design aesthetics and is often marketed as a status symbol product rather than a mainstream device. This is why the phone will be sold alongside the regular Galaxy Z Fold 7 in China.

