Samsung may finally fix Voice Recorder's biggest transcription limitation

Matt Horne / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung is reportedly giving Voice Recorder a major AI upgrade, with cloud-based transcription expected to improve accuracy for difficult or lengthy recordings.

Managing recordings could become much easier thanks to a new storage manager that helps track and clear used space.

File sharing gets more flexible with rumored MP3 and WAV export support, expanding beyond the current M4A format.

Samsung’s Voice Recorder app already relies heavily on Galaxy AI to transcribe speech to text, but it seems the company has more work to do in refining it. A new leak suggests Samsung is working on a major upgrade that could improve transcription accuracy.

The biggest addition appears to be “Cloud transcription.” Until now, Samsung’s transcription tools have mainly relied on on-device AI, which is good for privacy reasons but can sometimes struggle with tricky audio or longer recordings. According to SamMobile, the new feature would enable users to upload recordings to Samsung servers, where they could be processed in the cloud and potentially return more accurate transcripts when precision is most important. There’s already local transcription, and it’s not going away, so the user could have a choice of speed versus better accuracy.

Meanwhile, a new storage management section should make it easier to see how much space recordings take up and clean up old files.

The app could also get the ability to export recordings as MP3 and WAV files, which would give users more flexibility when sharing files or moving them to other devices and editing software. For starters, the app currently defaults to M4A files for recordings.

On a visual note, there’s a new animated waveform that plays inline in your recordings list without loading up the full player. Samsung has also simplified things by moving the explanatory text out of the toggle cards for a cleaner look.

There is no official release date yet, but the features are expected to arrive in a future Voice Recorder update along with One UI 9, which is expected to come later this month alongside Samsung’s latest foldables before arriving to more Galaxy devices.

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