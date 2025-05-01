Samsung TV Plus is on a mission to never let you pay for live sports channels again

TL;DR Samsung TV Plus is adding five more sports channels for free, for live and original programming.

Dallas Stars, Anaheim Ducks, NASCAR, and MLB are new additions.

Over 50 free sports channels are now available on the platform, giving users even less reason to pay for watching sports on their TV or phones.

Samsung TV Plus is a great way to watch content for free on your Samsung TV and recent Samsung Galaxy phones and tablets. The platform is ad-supported, but you have to live with it, as it gives you access to great content for free across over 3,500 channels. Samsung is now expanding its live sports lineup on the TV Plus platform, giving us even less reason to pay for a subscription service.

For the upcoming 2025-26 season, Samsung TV Plus will expand its regional sports content portfolio in the US with a new Victory Plus Dallas channel for Dallas Stars fans. This subscription-free channel will bring live hometown action to Dallas Stars fans later this year. Samsung TV Plus is also expanding its Victory Plus Anaheim channel for the upcoming 2025-26 and 2026-27 seasons, giving local Anaheim Ducks fans the chance to catch more games live without paying another dime.

More broadly, Samsung TV Plus has also added NASCAR, featuring original programming and continuous race coverage. There’s also the addition of The Roku Sports Channel, which will broadcast live MLB games, Formula E races, X games, and more. Wrapping up the announcements is PBR RidePass, which will bring live and on-demand action from the PBR (Professional Bull Riders) Unleash The Beast Tour, PBR Team Series, Ultimate Bull Fighting, rodeo, and other western sports events, plus original series and news.

These five new channels join the over 50 sports channels already streaming on the Samsung TV Plus platform, including NFL Channel, MLB, FIFA Plus, Formula 1 Channel, PGA TOUR, UFC, and more.

Have you tried Samsung TV Plus on your Galaxy smartphone? Please comment below with your experience!

