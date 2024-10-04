Samsung's free TV service is getting almost 4,000 hours of Korean content

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung has announced that nearly 4,000 hours of Korean shows and movies are coming to Samsung TV Plus.

This content spans genres like drama, crime, thrillers, romance, and reality TV.

Korean TV shows and movies are mega-popular today, and you can find them on big-name streaming services. What if you don’t want to pay to watch them, though? Well, Samsung has some good news for you.

Samsung has announced (h/t: Engadget) that its free Samsung TV Plus service has just gained almost 4,000 hours of Korean shows and movies. The electronics giant confirmed that this content will span genres like K-drama, crime, thrillers, romance, and reality TV.

Notable TV shows and movies include Dark Hole, Doom At Your Service, Beyond Evil, Three Meals A Day, Youn’s Kitchen, A Taxi Driver, Burning, and Joint Security Area.

Samsung TV Plus is exclusively available on Samsung TVs, smartphones, smart monitors, and Family Hub refrigerators (seriously). The free, ad-supported TV (FAST) service is available in 24 markets, including Australia, Europe, India, Korea, Mexico, and North America.

There’s no shortage of FAST services on the market, though with other offerings such as Pluto TV, Google TV Channels, and more. But Korean content is popular and will certainly help Samsung’s service stand out from rival platforms.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments