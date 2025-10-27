Search results for

Smart home

3 great Samsung TV deals that actually make them affordable

They're still not exactly cheap, but savings of up to 56% makes the premium displays a much more tempting prospect.
Samsung 75 Inch Class QLED QEF1 Press Image
Samsung

Samsung Week has landed on the company’s online store, bringing rare discounts on some of its most desirable TVs. Samsung’s displays are known for sitting at the premium end of the price spectrum, so this event is a great chance to pick one up for a lot less. Not only that, on top of the sale prices, you can also save up to $400 extra by bundling a compatible soundbar with your TV, with the total discount depending on the model you choose.

We scoured the range so you don’t have to. Here are three of the best Samsung TV deals from the sale.

Deal 1: 75-inch QLED QEF1 — $679.99 (save $520)

Samsung 75 Inch Class QLED QEF1 Press Image 2
Samsung

The entry point in this trio is all about size and value. The 75-inch QEF1 is a huge 4K screen powered by Samsung’s Q4 AI Processor, which enhances color and clarity across any content source. You still get features like Quantum HDR, 100% color volume with Quantum Dot, and Object Tracking Sound Lite for more immersive audio. It’s limited to a 60Hz refresh rate, but for movies and streaming, it’s excellent for the price.

Compared to the higher-end QN1EF below, it sacrifices advanced gaming features and Mini LED brightness for a significantly larger panel at a lower cost, making it ideal if you want cinematic scale without the flagship price.

Samsung 75-Inch Class QLED QEF1 Smart TV
Samsung 75-Inch Class QLED QEF1 Smart TV
Samsung 75-Inch Class QLED QEF1 Smart TV
See price at Samsung
Save $520.00
Samsung Week!

Deal 2: 65-inch Neo QLED QN1EF — $749.99 (save $950)

Samsung 65 Inch Class Neo QLED QN1EF Smart TV
Samsung

If you’re after better contrast and smoother performance, this mid-range model is the standout. The QN1EF swaps traditional QLED backlighting for Quantum Matrix Mini LEDs, giving you precise lighting control and deeper blacks. It also jumps to a 144Hz refresh rate with FreeSync Premium, making it a far better choice for gaming or high-frame-rate sports.

Under the hood, the NQ4 AI Gen2 Processor boosts detail using 20 neural networks, while Adaptive Sound Plus adjusts audio based on your environment. It’s a noticeable leap in refinement over the QEF1 — less about size, more about sheer picture quality and responsiveness.

Samsung 65-Inch Class Neo QLED QN1EF Smart TV
Samsung 65-Inch Class Neo QLED QN1EF Smart TV
Samsung 65-Inch Class Neo QLED QN1EF Smart TV
See price at Samsung
Save $950.00
Samsung Week!

Deal 3: 65-inch The Frame — $1,299.99 (save $700)

Samsung 65 Inch Class The Frame Smart TV Press Image
Samsung

Samsung’s most distinctive TV is also part of the sale. The Frame combines a QLED 4K panel with a matte, anti-reflection finish that mimics real artwork when in Art Mode. It includes a Slim-Fit Wall Mount, customizable bezels, and even motion and brightness sensors that activate your chosen art when you walk by.

While the QN1EF wins for gaming and contrast, The Frame’s appeal lies in how seamlessly it blends into your decor. At $700 off, it’s one of the few times this design icon doesn’t command a gallery-worthy price tag.

Samsung 65-Inch Class The Frame Smart TV
Samsung 65-Inch Class The Frame Smart TV
Samsung 65-Inch Class The Frame Smart TV
See price at Amazon
Save $700.00
Samsung Week!

Those are our picks of the Samsung TV deals, but we’ll keep an eye on the sale for other gems through the week. Don’t forget, you also still have time to get the Explorer Pack when you order the Galaxy XR, which is worth up to $1,140.

