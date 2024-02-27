You can now try Galaxy AI on any Android phone to see just how good it is

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung has updated the Try Galaxy web app experience to support Android users in addition to iOS users.

All Android and iOS users can now visit the Try Galaxy website to experience One UI 6.1 features on their phones.

The experience is a controlled walkthrough of the features, but it serves well to acquaint users with several Galaxy AI features.

Samsung’s new Galaxy S24 series comes with many hardware upgrades, but the software takes most of the cake. Samsung equipped these phones with One UI 6.1, which features several Galaxy AI features that enhance the user experience beyond the spec sheet. These new features are best experienced first-hand, but not everyone can jump to a new phone on such a vague and subjective premise. To convince these users, Samsung has updated its Try Galaxy experience to offer several Galaxy AI features, so you can try them on your Android smartphone and see if they are worth the hype.

The Try Galaxy experience was launched on iOS first, targeting iPhone users in an attempt to win them over. Now, Samsung has announced that its Try Galaxy app is now available on Android, allowing even non-Galaxy phone owners to try out the Samsung Galaxy experience. The experience now includes several Galaxy AI features such as Live Translate, Chat Assist, Note Assist, Photo Assist, and Circle to Search.

To try out the Galaxy AI features, visit www.trygalaxy.com from your phone’s web browser and follow the on-screen instructions. For Android users, the website recommends installing a web app.

The experience feels like you have installed One UI 6.1 on your phone. However, it is worth mentioning that it is pretty controlled, and you are only taken through demos of the features. It’s a more involved walkthrough than watching a video, but you aren’t entirely let loose, either.

The Try Galaxy experience supports 20 languages, so you can get a good demo of what the Galaxy S24 series is about. Check it out and let us know your experience in the comments below!

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

Comments