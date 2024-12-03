Want a triple-screen Galaxy foldable? You'll have to wait a lot longer than expected.

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung is tipped to launch its first triple-screen foldable phone in early 2026.

This claim comes after Korean news outlets reported a 2025 launch window.

So you might have to wait a long time to get your hands on a dual-folding Galaxy device.

HUAWEI made a huge splash when it launched the Mate XT triple-screen foldable phone earlier this year, featuring a dual-folding design and huge screen. We’ve heard rumors about a rival product from Samsung, but it seems like we have to wait a while to see this device.

Display analyst Ross Young suggested on X that the Samsung triple-screen foldable phone will only arrive in “early 2026.” Check out the screenshot below.

This claim differs from Korean reports which point to a potential launch next year. If confirmed, it means we’ll have to wait way longer than expected to get our hands on a triple-screen Galaxy Z Fold device.

The triple-screen Samsung foldable is tipped to have two in-folding hinges rather than one in-folding and one out-folding hinge like the Mate XT. This approach suggests Samsung could adopt a separate cover display on the outside for use as a smartphone screen, much like its Z Fold products. That would be a smart move as the Mate XT uses part of its fragile folding screen for the smartphone display, raising questions about long-term durability.

In any event, we might not have to wait until 2026 to see another triple-screen device. An OPPO executive revealed that the company was working on one such device in a since-deleted post. Meanwhile, a tipster has claimed that HONOR is working on a triple-screen foldable too.

