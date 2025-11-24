Samsung leans into changing trends with its own TikTok Shop

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung has launched its very own TikTok Shop.

To celebrate its debut, the company is hosting a Grand Opening Campaign of deals running through December 1.

You can also check out a special launch stream tomorrow, November 25.

It’s 2025, and things keep getting weirder. For a growing number of us, that means that the way we shop online has been changing shape, and moving away from even traditional digital destinations. One of the biggest players driving that shift has been none other than TikTok. And now, as millions of us get ready to dive into our Black Friday shopping, Samsung is capitalizing on those changing trends by bringing its own product lineup to the TikTok Shop.

Samsung shares that it’s getting this project started with a Grand Opening Campaign full of deals celebrating the official availability of Samsung devices and accessories on TikTok. That kicks off tomorrow with a Samsung TikTok stream, and is set to run through December 1.

We don’t know yet exactly what kind of special offers the electronics giant may be cooking up, but the company teases content focused all the way across its mobile lineup, from the expected Galaxy phones and tablets, to its whole slate of wearables, from Galaxy Buds to the Galaxy Ring — sadly, we haven’t seen any signs of big, early Galaxy XR savings.

You can check out Samsung’s TikTok Shop now, and may want to keep dipping in throughout the rest of the month to discover all the deals on their way. Have you already made TikTok a major part of your 2025 holiday shopping? Let us know about your experience down in the comments.

