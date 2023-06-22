All-time low price on the Samsung T7 Shield 2TB Portable SSD

With the top flagship smartphones moving away from expandable memory, it’s handy to have a durable and portable storage device on hand. The Samsung T7 Shield 2TB Portable SSD is one of the best on the market, and at $116.99 in today’s deal, it’s never been more affordable. Samsung T7 Shield 2TB Portable SSD for $116.99 ($173 off)

The Amazon Choice product boasts a 4.7-star rating from thousands of reviews, and it was selling for almost $300 one year ago. This most recent markdown represents the best-ever price on the 2TB model.

Samsung T7 Shield 2TB Portable SSD Samsung T7 Shield 2TB Portable SSD A rugged SSD for life's thrills and spills. The Samsung T7 Shield delivers a rugged design consisting of IP65 water resistance, and a rubberised cover for a better grip and improved survival after drops. See price at Amazon Save $173.00

The rugged and fast external storage device is ideal for anyone looking to protect their data. It features a shock-resistant, water-resistant, and dust-proof design that can withstand even the harshest conditions. It also offers blazing-fast transfer speeds of up to 1,050MB/s, making it ideal for transferring large files quickly. Naturally, the T7 Shield comes with various security features, including 256-bit hardware encryption, to help keep your data safe.

Whether you favor PC, Mac, or Android, you won’t want to miss out on this first chance to save over $170 on the portable SSD. Learn more about the deal via the widget above.

