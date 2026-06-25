The Galaxy S8 and Note 8 are almost 10 years old, but just got a surprise update

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

TL;DR The Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy Note 8 phones have received their first update in several years.

The update apparently brings stability improvements and performance optimizations.

This is a surprise as these phones are effectively obsolete and last received updates in 2022.

The Galaxy S8 and Galaxy Note 8 phones launched way back in 2017, and they last received an update in 2022. However, Samsung has now issued a surprise update to these Android phones after all this time.

X user theonecid recently spotted a new update for the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus. An accompanying screenshot suggests that this update brings unspecified “optimizations.” Check out the image below.

X/theonecid

It turns out that this update actually arrived a couple of weeks ago and also landed on the Galaxy Note 8, according to SammyFans. The outlet adds that the update is available in the US.

We can confirm that the Galaxy S8 and Note 8 on Verizon started receiving this update on June 11. The carrier’s changelogs note that the update brings “performance improvements for your device.”

Meanwhile, SammyFans reports that the update brings “stability improvements to enhance overall device operation.” Unfortunately, the phones are still stuck on security patches from 2021.

In any event, I’m glad Samsung has brought new updates to these phones. This news also comes after Apple updated the 10-year-old iPhone 5s early this year to keep FaceTime and iMessage working a little longer.

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