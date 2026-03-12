Samsung’s new tool wants to fix Android gaming’s biggest headache

Dhruv Bhutani / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung introduced Sokatoa, a new GPU profiling tool designed to help Android developers diagnose performance issues.

Sokatoa features multi-frame GPU profiling, allowing developers to analyze several frames of GPU activity at once to spot patterns and identify rendering problems more easily.

The tool is free to download now, and Samsung plans to release it as open source later this year.

If you’ve ever been in the middle of a high-end mobile game and noticed your phone heating up while the frame rate suddenly drops, you’ve run into the mystery of mobile GPU performance. Android developers have often found it hard to figure out exactly why a game stutters or drains the battery. Samsung aims to change this with Sokatoa, a new performance analysis tool built to help developers get the most out of Android GPUs.

Unlike consoles, where the hardware is fixed, Android phones use a wide range of chipsets and driver versions. Historically, developers relied on generic profilers that gave a broad overview of performance and didn’t provide the detailed data needed to fine-tune graphics. When a game lagged, it was hard to tell if the problem was a texture issue, a shader error, or thermal throttling.​

Sokatoa helps fill this gap. It is a GPU software profiler that gives real-time, detailed information about how graphics tasks are managed, as per Samsung’s announcement. The tool was developed by Samsung’s Austin Research and Development Center (SARC) and Advanced Computing Lab (ACL), both teams that focus on GPU design and system architecture.

Why graphics debugging is getting harder Mobile graphics have become much more complex in recent years. Games now use advanced lighting, high-resolution textures, and more complicated rendering methods. Even regular apps can have demanding visual effects or augmented reality features.

Samsung Semiconductor Pipeline debugging view in Sokatoa

The problem is that many performance issues don’t show up in just one frame. Instead, they appear off and on over several frames, making them hard to spot with standard profiling tools.

Sokatoa addresses this with its main feature: multi-frame GPU profiling. Rather than looking at one frame at a time, developers can review several frames of GPU activity together. This helps them spot patterns and find the exact moment when a rendering issue happens.

In practice, this means developers can find performance bottlenecks more quickly, whether they are caused by slow shaders, sudden GPU workload spikes, or differences between frames.

Tools designed for faster iteration Another important feature is that developers can edit shaders and replay workloads right on the device. They can adjust graphics code, replay the rendering process, and see the results right away.

This makes the usual cycle of optimizing, testing, and repeating much faster for graphics engineers. Teams can quickly try out ideas and see how they affect performance, so they don’t have to rebuild the whole app to test small changes.

Sokatoa also offers detailed data visualizations and a modern interface, making it easier for developers to understand complex GPU metrics without getting overwhelmed by numbers.

Although the tool works best with Samsung’s Xclipse GPU, it is not limited to Samsung devices. Sokatoa also supports other major Android GPUs from companies like Qualcomm and ARM, according to Taekhyun Kim, vice president of GPU Software Development at SARC/ACL.

Samsung developed Sokatoa together with Google and LunarG, making sure it fits with modern Android graphics workflows like Vulkan. The company says Sokatoa is free to download and use, and it plans to make it open source later this year.

