Samsung snuck in a surprise for its latest SmartThings app update

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung has rolled out a sizeable update to the SmartThings mobile app.

The changelog mentions a new Home Life survey, improved routine configurations, sharing Galaxy Tag location, and easier navigation of SmartThings Map View.

Not listed in the changelog is support for SmartThings in Now Bar and Live Notifications.

If you haven’t seen it yet, be on the lookout for a new update for the SmartThings mobile app. The smart home app has recently received a rather sizeable update that introduces several new features.

Samsung has rolled out version 1.8.33.25 of the SmartThings app. Spotted by SamMobile, the changelog lists four new features that are being added with this update, but there’s actually a fifth feature not mentioned here. Before we get into the fifth feature, lets first talk about the four that are mentioned in the changelog.

First up, we have a new Home Life survey that you can access through the menu tab. This survey will ask you questions like how many people live in your home, what hobbies or interests you enjoy, and what kind of experience are you trying to get through SmartThings. By answering these questions, SmartThings will tailor insight messages to highlight features you may be interested in using.

The second new addition is precise and flexible routine configurations. This includes getting notifications before a routine begins and a delay feature to set intervals between multiple actions within a routine.

Then there’s the new ability to share the location of your Galaxy Tag with others. When you want to do this, you can now create a temporary link that can be shared with people who are close to you. Friends and family will be able to see the location of the tracker through the SmartThings web app. You’ll have options for 12 hours, 24 hours, or a week for the expiration date.

The last feature mentioned in the changelog is about Map View. You’ll be able to Map View as the default view when you open the app. Samsung has also made it easier to navigate between Map View and the Home tab.

As for the feature not included in the changelog, this update adds SmartThings support for Now Bar and Live Notifications. SmartThings can now be toggled on or off in the Now Bar settings.

It’s not often that we see a big update like this come to the SmartThings app. However, it appears that the update isn’t available to everyone quite yet. The outlet says Samsung is rolling version 1.8.33.25 out in phases.

