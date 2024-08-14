Samsung has a new set of smart tools to help you care for aging relatives

TL;DR Samsung SmartThings Family Care can help you stay on top of your loved one’s medications, appointments, and more.

Automated alerts can let you know about daily activity, or warn you when there’s a deviation from routine.

Modern medicine has people living longer than ever, and while that’s a huge achievement, an aging population also means some new challenges to address. Many adults find themselves increasingly involved in some sort of caregiver role with aging relatives. Now Samsung is introducing some new tools to help address their needs, as it launches SmartThings Family Care in the US.

Family Care is intended to be a one-stop shop for staying on top of the needs of the person you’re caring for. For example, you can set up the schedule for their medication or testing regimen, and even get alerts when it’s time to make the next doctor’s appointment for them.

One big component of Family Care is the way it can keep you remotely informed of a loved one’s status. Instead of having to actively check in, you can get automated alerts when their phone detects them performing their first activity of the day, letting you know they’re up and about. Beyond that, it can sense when their routine is a little off, and give you an alert to investigate. There’s also a geofencing component, so you can receive notifications when they arrive at or leave a place.

Since this is SmartThings after all, Samsung is also giving it a smart home component, and you can make sure the person you’re caring for isn’t leaving their lights on by accident, or even monitor air quality to keep them breathing comfortable.

If you’ve got someone you’re caring for in your life, and are already a fan of Samsung and its SmartThings ecosystem, give Family Care a look when it goes live on August 16.

