Samsung now lets you share SmartThings Routines with others

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung is rolling out a massive update for the SmartThings app with support for Shareable Routines.

Samsung has also added a new Hub Manager interface and Hub Backup support.

The SmartThings platform is now updated and certified to the Matter 1.2 SDK.

In addition to offering smart home device controls, Samsung’s SmartThings app includes a useful automation feature called Routines. It lets users create automated sequences of tasks or actions that can trigger automatically based on predefined parameters. While setting up a routine is fairly simple, Samsung is now adding a handy feature that will let you copy someone else’s preconfigured routines.

Samsung has announced a massive update for the SmartThings app, which brings a host of new features and changes. The Shareable Routines feature is rolling out as part of the update, and it will let you easily copy and activate a premade routine by scanning a QR code.

The SmartThings update also includes a new Hub Manager interface and support for Hub Backups. Samsung says that the updated Hub Manager will let you easily configure your “smart home infrastructure, including creating Hub Groups with more types of SmartThings Hubs, and enabling Hub Backup” in one place.

The new Hub Backup feature will let you configure a secondary hub as a backup device for your smart home infrastructure with access to device configurations, network settings, and routines. With this feature enabled, your smart home infrastructure won’t be affected if your primary hub fails.

The Device Control and SmartThings Energy features have also received a minor refresh with the update. The Device Control interface now shows larger device cards that give you access to more controls and it even lets you set up a custom home control page with select devices. On the other hand, SmartThings Energy now has gamified elements that make it fun for you to save energy.

Along with the new features and changes for the SmartThings app, Samsung has also announced that the SmartThings platform has been updated to the Matter 1.2 SDK. This means that the platform should seamlessly integrate with devices that support Matter 1.2. However, Samsung says that full Matter 1.2 support in the SmartThings app will roll out “later this summer.”

