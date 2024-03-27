Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
This unusual Samsung deal gets you two 4K smart TVs for the price of one
As it rolls out its stunning new 2024 smart TV line, Samsung must have some stock to shift. The winner is you, the consumer, as the brand is giving away 65-inch 4K smart TVs as a free gift when you purchase one of the latest models, saving you almost $450.
The deal is as good as it sounds and applies to various sizes of the 2024 model. You get a 65-inch TV with any of them. For example, if you purchase the Samsung 50-inch Class QLED 4K QN90D Series Neo Quantum HDR Smart TV for $1,597.99 on Amazon, you can bundle it with the 65-inch Class Crystal UHD 4K TU690T Series HDR Smart TV at no extra cost.
That lets you kit out two two rooms of your place for the price of one. You could even gift a friend or family member a fantastic new TV and get a reputation as the most generous person ever.
Here’s a selection of the offers available on Amazon. Each option includes the two models mentioned above but with different sizes of the QN90D screen.
- 43-inch QLED 4K QN90D with 65-inch UHD 4K TU690T for $1,497.99 ($448 off)
- 50-inch QLED 4K QN90D with 65-inch UHD 4K TU690T for $1,597.99 ($448 off)
- 65-inch QLED 4K QN90D with 65-inch UHD 4K TU690T for $2,697.99 ($448 off)
- 75-inch QLED 4K QN90D with 65-inch UHD 4K TU690T for $3,297.99 ($448 off)
These offers are subject to stock, which makes sense in a clearance sale. Hit the links above to find the right 2-for-1 combo for you.