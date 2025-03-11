Deal: The Samsung Smart Monitor M8 doubles as a TV and is $300 off!

Not having a bunch of stuff is the best way to save money. This is why I like multi-purpose devices like the Samsung Smart Monitor M8. Aside from being a great monitor for your computer, it doubles as a smart TV you can use to stream all your movies, shows, or online content. It is also heavily discounted right now, saving you $300. This brings the cost down to $399.99. Get the Samsung Smart Monitor M8 for just $399.99 ($300 off)

This offer is available from Amazon. It is labeled as a “limited time deal,” so it is only a matter of time before the discount goes away.

The Samsung Smart Monitor M8 is a really nice 32-inch monitor that comes with smart TV functionality built-in. It’s still a really good screen as a monitor, though. It’s pretty large, and it also has a 4K resolution. It also supports HDR10+, making it a gorgeous display for all types of content.

You’ll get access to a couple of input ports, giving you the choice between HDMI or USB-C. Of course, it also helps that the monitor is very elegant and nicely designed. This screen will look great anywhere, and you’ll barely be able to notice whether it’s a monitor or an actual 32-inch TV.

Of course, it will come with its own remote. When you want to switch to smart TV mode, switching will be a breeze, and you’ll get direct access to all your favorite apps through Samsung’s own Tizen smart TV platform. Not only that, but it also gets access to Samsung’s Gaming Hub. This gives you direct access to cloud gaming platforms. So, technically, this monitor could even replace a gaming console. That is, if you can live with cloud gaming.

This is a really nice $300 discount, and it can simplify your setup really nicely. I can see it as a great addition to any studio, dorm room, or bedroom with limited space. Get it now while you can still save $300 on it!

