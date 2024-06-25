Samsung Smart Monitor M7 deal: This huge, 4K monitor is $80 off and can replace a TV!

It seems like finding a good monitor at a moderate price is nearly impossible. Prices can rise very quickly whenever you start looking at monitor features like 4K resolution, a larger display, and smart applications. This is why we get so excited when we see good deals on monitors like the Samsung Smart Monitor M7 M70D, which is going for $420 right now. That’s an $80 discount over the full $500 price point. Get the Samsung Smart Monitor M7 for $420



This specific model is newer, from 2024, so seeing a significant discount on it is definitely nice. That said, there is no sign of how long the offer will last, as it’s not really part of another event like Amazon Prime Day or anything of the sort.

The Samsung Smart Monitor M7 M70D is quite the treat. For starters, it is one of the largest monitors around at 43 inches. And you won’t have to worry about seeing pixels, as it has a 4K UHD resolution of 3,840 x 2,160. It’s also an LED panel with a 4ms response time. But the specs are only half of what makes this a great monitor.

The Samsung Smart Monitor M7 can actually replace your traditional TV. Its 43-inch panel size is big enough to comfortably use it as a smart TV in a regular room. It runs on Tizen, so you can access all your favorite streaming services, many of which offer live TV streaming, too. You’ll get a pretty nice remote, so there’s no need to always use it with a PC.

This is a newer M70D model, so we’re not sure how long it will stay discounted. If you’re looking for a nice monitor that can also replace your TV, you should probably jump on this one. It’s a great deal for such a nice-quality monitor.

You might like

Comments