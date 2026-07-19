5 overlooked ways to use Samsung's Secure Folder that have completely changed my Galaxy phone

Mishaal Rahman / Android Authority

I’ve had Samsung’s Secure Folder set up on almost every Galaxy phone I’ve used over the years, but I only started using it properly about a year ago. As it turns out, locking away private photos is probably the least interesting thing it can do.

Once I stopped seeing Secure Folder as a glorified photo locker and started treating it as a separate space, everything changed. I now use it to hide distracting apps, secure my financial applications, run two instances of the same app, and keep my work and personal lives from bleeding into each other. And I’m honestly surprised more Galaxy users aren’t doing the same.

Which of these Secure Folder use cases would you try? 1 votes Hiding distracting apps 0 % Cloning apps for two accounts 0 % Locking financial apps 0 % Using it as a work profile 100 %

The perfect place to hide distracting apps

Pankil Shah / Android Authority

I have a complicated relationship with apps like Instagram and X. I know they’re a time sink, but I also can’t convince myself to delete them. So I keep them inside the Secure Folder now. And trust me, out of sight, out of mind actually works.

It’s more effective than app timers, which I could bypass with a single tap. Having apps locked in the Secure Folder adds that tiny bit of friction, just enough to break the reflex. I also disable notifications for such apps, so they can’t pull me back in either. I use it mainly for social media, but it can work for anything — games, streaming apps, shopping platforms, you name it.

Giving my banking apps stronger protection

Pankil Shah / Android Authority

Banking apps aren’t something I need to open every hour, so keeping them inside Secure Folder isn’t about them being distracting or anything. I do it so they sit behind two locks instead of one.

I keep all my banking, payment, and investment apps inside Secure Folder. Anything tied to money, really. So even if someone snoops or steals my Galaxy phone and somehow gets past the lock screen, they still have a second wall with Secure Folder. And it’s not a soft one either. I’ve deliberately disabled the “Allow lock reset with Samsung account” option, which means there’s no backdoor.

It’s a small setup that gives me much-needed peace of mind. Of course, my phone’s lock screen is solid, but I’d rather not think about what happens if someone gets past it by tricking the face unlock or Extend Unlock.

Secure Folder is my favorite app-cloning tool

Pankil Shah / Android Authority

One UI already lets you duplicate apps natively through Dual Messenger, which is quite handy. But the only problem is, it’s limited to a handful of messaging apps like WhatsApp, Snapchat, Facebook, Telegram, and Messenger.

Secure Folder fills that gap for me. I’ve got a second Reddit account I keep purely for following tech. You can do the same with pretty much any app — a second Google Photos, a second Spotify, even a second instance of Chrome with a completely different set of bookmarks and login.

I also like how easy it is to set up. I can duplicate a bunch of apps I already have on my main profile all at once, and Secure Folder even tags each second instance with a tiny icon so I always know which is which. The only thing I have to watch out for is storage — more apps mean more data, which adds up. But that’s a minor trade-off.

Using it as a second Android profile

Pankil Shah / Android Authority

One of Android’s iconic features is the multi-user profile, which basically lets you create a separate space on your phone with its own apps, accounts, and settings. It’s been around forever, but sadly, Galaxy phones still don’t have it. What I didn’t realize until recently is that Secure Folder can essentially act as a second Android instance living inside my phone.

I now use this to keep my work life completely siloed. My main profile has my personal Gmail, WhatsApp, and Google account. Inside the Secure Folder, I’ve got a second Gmail account linked to my work account, a separate WhatsApp on my work SIM, and a different Chrome profile so my work tabs and bookmarks don’t bleed into my personal browsing.

Once I step out of Secure Folder, I don’t have to worry about work emails stealing my attention when I’m with my one-year-old — and that’s while still having the flexibility of keeping Slack alerts on so I don’t miss anything important. Of course, Secure Folder isn’t a true like-for-like replacement for Android’s multi-user profile. There’s no separate home screen, no dedicated notification panel, and no guest account. Still, for keeping work and personal life from bleeding into each other, it’s close enough.

I don’t install unfamiliar apps on my main profile anymore

Pankil Shah / Android Authority

Besides my primary Galaxy S26, I have a spare S22 that I use for testing apps I’m not too sure about. It still has a few accounts and some important data on it, so I don’t just install anything straight onto the main profile. Anytime I’m trying an app that’s fairly new with no real track record — or something I’m sideloading from an unknown website — it goes into Secure Folder first.

If the app is on the Play Store or Galaxy Store, Secure Folder lets me install it directly. If not, I can grab the APK and sideload it without it ever touching my main profile. Either way, it stays sandboxed until I’ve had enough time to decide whether it’s actually trustworthy.

It’s a habit that saves me from sketchy permissions requests, unexpected background activity, and all kinds of shady behavior. And if something turns out to be dodgy, I can delete it from the Secure Folder to remove it completely, leaving no trace on my main profile. Secure Folder has a reputation as a personal vault for hiding apps and photos, and honestly, I don’t blame anyone for thinking that. That’s just how Samsung markets it. But the truth is, there’s plenty of room to get creative.

The five use cases here are just what works for me. What do you guys use Secure Folder for? Let us know in the comments.

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