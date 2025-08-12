Samsung's second One UI 8 Watch beta is finally here

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung has released the second One UI 8 Watch beta software.

The update fixes a few bugs, including the lift-to-wake gesture not working in some situations.

This comes over a month after the release of the first One UI 8 Watch beta.

Samsung launched the first One UI 8 Watch beta back in June, allowing Galaxy Watch 7 and Ultra owners to go hands-on with the upcoming software. It’s taken a while, but the second beta is now rolling out in at least one market.

Users on the Samsung Korea Community and Reddit (h/t: SammyGuru) spotted the release of the second One UI 8 Watch beta. The update has a version number ending in ZYH2 and weighs 158.99MB. It still retains the May 2025 security patch, though.

According to a screenshot of the changelog, the new update contains a few bug fixes. For starters, Samsung has addressed an issue where outdoor cycling exercise tracking wouldn’t automatically end. This only seemed to be an issue when the activity was automatically recognized in the first place. The company also says it’s fixed a bug where the lift-to-wake gesture wouldn’t work after waking the device from sleep mode.

Finally, Samsung also has a calling fix for LTE watches. More specifically, it fixed a bug where calls to your phone would sometimes be rejected despite using the Call Waiting feature.

