Samsung could score a first with rollable phone launch in 2025

TL;DR Samsung is apparently working on a rollable phone with a 12.4-inch screen.

The device could launch in the second half of next year, potentially making it the first rollable phone on the market.

It’s believed Samsung has also stopped producing dummy phones for retailers as part of cost-cutting measures.

HUAWEI beat Samsung to the punch with the Mate XT last week, which is the world’s first triple-screen foldable phone. However, it seems like Samsung could be the first to market with another innovative form factor.

The Elec (h/t: PhoneArena) reports that Samsung is working on a rollable phone, featuring a 12.4-inch screen when unfurled. That would be much larger than existing foldable phones and larger than the Mate XT and its 10.2-inch display. The phone is also said to offer an under-display selfie camera.

The outlet suggested that Samsung’s device could be released in the second half of 2025, which would likely make it the first company to offer a rollable phone for sale.

The news also comes after LG, TECNO, and OPPO all showed off rollable phones. OPPO showed off its rollable concept in 2021 (seen above), while TECNO showed off its own concept last year. Meanwhile, LG was poised to actually release a rollable phone when it decided to exit the smartphone industry in 2021.

Samsung’s cost-cutting reaches new highs (or lows?) The Elec also reported that Samsung’s mobile division is focused on cost-cutting in a bid to increase profits, citing a company insider. This won’t come as a surprise to some enthusiasts as the company has long been very conservative when it comes to yearly upgrades for its smartphones. Nowhere is this more apparent than in the foldable segment, as the Galaxy maker has lagged behind rivals when it comes to design, battery capacity, and camera hardware.

However, another source asserted that Samsung has decided to stop producing dummy phones for retailers. This is apparently another move in the name of cost-cutting.

