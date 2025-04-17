Second time's the charm? Samsung finally resumes One UI 7 rollout, but don't get too excited

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung has restarted the Android 15-based One UI 7 rollout for the Galaxy S24 series.

The rollout has begun in South Korea, and if all goes well, we expect wider availability in the coming weeks.

However, concerns remain about a lock screen bug that was said to be the reason for stopping the rollout before, which is apparently present in this build too, when it was being beta tested.

After months of anticipation, several rounds of beta, and one failed rollout plan, Samsung is rolling out Android 15-based One UI 7 again, bringing the latest update to users outside the Galaxy S25 series.

The One UI 7 rollout has resumed, starting with the Galaxy S24 series. As spotted by Tarun Vats, Samsung is rolling out a new BYD9 build in its home region of South Korea.

Samsung has begun all of its rollout plans in its home country. Presuming there are no showstopper bugs, we expect the rollout to resume in regions like India, the EU, and the US in the coming weeks. Don’t hold your breath for a new build to arrive tomorrow though, as companies usually avoid rolling out new software builds on Friday (as it’s the end of the working week and makes it difficult to monitor for bug reports), and given the buggy track record here, it would be too risky for Samsung.

There is some reason to worry here, though. Users trying out the same BYD9 build above (rolled out as a test build before this stable rollout) on a Galaxy S24 Ultra report that there is still an error in the lock screen animation. According to leaker Ice Universe, a lock screen bug was said to be the reason for suspending the rollout in the first place.

We’re crossing our fingers that this is a different bug, one that is rare enough and not major enough for Samsung to pause the rollout once again. That would be a shame.

